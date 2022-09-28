Meta Says Russian Influence Campaign Mimicked News Sites

By Ben Kochman (September 28, 2022, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A Russian campaign to influence public sentiment on social media created more than 60 websites impersonating legitimate news organizations and pushing narratives focused on the war in Ukraine, according to Facebook parent company Meta....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS