SF Voters Pick DA Incumbent Who Backed Boudin Recall

By Dorothy Atkins (November 9, 2022, 2:27 AM EST) -- San Francisco voters elected incumbent Brooke Jenkins on Tuesday as the city's district attorney, solidifying her tenure as the city's top prosecutor following her appointment earlier this year to replace ousted District Attorney Chesa Boudin, whom she publicly criticized as being too lenient on crime....

