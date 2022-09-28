Wireless Group Wants Lawmakers To Preserve FCC Auctions

By Christopher Cole (September 28, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The head of a major wireless industry group said Wednesday that Congress should authorize federal auctions of large swaths of spectrum in order to drive the growth of next-generation connectivity across the United States....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS