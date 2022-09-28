SEC Says Crypto Firm Hired Trader To Pump Up Token Market

By Jessica Corso (September 28, 2022, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit Wednesday against a Miami-based fintech firm, saying its former CEO and a hired hand helped artificially inflate the price of the company's crypto token by placing fake buy and sell bids for the currency....

