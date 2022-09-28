Ex-FBI Agent Denies Taking Bribes To Run Searches For Atty

By Gina Kim (September 28, 2022, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A retired FBI agent took the stand in his own bribery trial in California federal court Wednesday, denying that he conducted searches on a restricted law enforcement database in exchange for cash and gifts from a since-disbarred Beverly Hills lawyer who was tangled up in criminal enterprises....

