Pot Co. Investors Get Judge's Green Light After Past Setbacks

By Sarah Jarvis (September 29, 2022, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has tossed some claims by shareholders against embattled cannabis company iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. and private equity firm Gotham Green Partners but said the investors have now shown that certain transactions at issue in the case were sufficiently domestic under the U.S. Supreme Court's Morrison decision....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS