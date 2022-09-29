Railcar Coupler Makers Say China, Mexico Dumping Exports

By Rae Ann Varona (September 29, 2022, 3:12 PM EDT) -- An alliance of U.S. freight railcar coupler manufacturers and workers has urged the federal government to investigate imports from China and Mexico, alleging the foreign industries are distorting the domestic market with unfairly low prices....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS