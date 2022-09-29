Kellogg Ruling Shows Pushback Against False Ad Claims

By Rebecca Bazan (September 29, 2022, 11:41 AM EDT) -- In a somewhat surprising ruling in Kennard v. Kellogg Sales Co. on Sept. 14, a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California dismissed with prejudice a false advertising case about certain MorningStar Farms products labeled as "veggie burgers," "veggie dogs" and "veggie chick'n."[1]...

