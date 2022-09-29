Banks Fight For Shot To Exit Forex-Rigging Suit Before Trial

By Joanne Faulkner (September 29, 2022, 6:37 PM BST) -- Leading investment banks told a competition tribunal on Thursday that it would be a "real injustice" if questions over the limitation period of a foreign exchange market rigging claim were not heard before a major trial in 2025....

