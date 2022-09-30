Scott + Scott Adds Kessler Topaz Corporate Governance Pro

By Andrea Keckley (September 30, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP said Thursday that it has added a former Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP partner with a history of securing millions for stockholders and corporations to rectify alleged misconduct by corporate directors and officers to its shareholder derivative and corporate governance practice group....

