Vodafone Names Battle-Tested EasyJet Atty As GC

By Sue Reisinger (September 29, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- U.K.-based Vodafone Group PLC, the largest European and African technology communications company, announced Thursday that Maaike de Bie, currently the legal chief at discount airline easyJet PLC in London, will become Vodafone's next group general counsel on March 1, 2023....

