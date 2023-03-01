Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Vodafone Names Battle-Tested EasyJet Atty As GC

By Sue Reisinger (September 29, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- U.K.-based Vodafone Group PLC, the largest European and African technology communications company, announced Thursday that Maaike de Bie, currently the legal chief at discount airline easyJet PLC in London, will become Vodafone's next group general counsel on March 1, 2023....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!