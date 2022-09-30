Costco Slips Sparkling Water Flavor False Ad Row, For Now

By Craig Clough (September 30, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday axed a proposed class action that claims Costco's black raspberry sparkling water label misleads consumers about how the beverage is flavored, holding that the suit fails to plead fraud and that the plaintiff's interpretation of the beverage's label is "fanciful and unreasonable."...

