Tycoon Survives NC Dismissal Bid In Fracas Over Email Hack

By Hayley Fowler (September 29, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- An airline tycoon can move forward with the last vestiges of his lawsuit against a private investigator over a far-flung conspiracy involving hackers for hire and a former BigLaw practice group head, with a North Carolina federal judge ruling he still has authority to hear the case even after most of the claims were thrown out....

