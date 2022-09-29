Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Under Armour Must Repay $10M Coverage Bill, Insurer Says

By Josh Liberatore (September 29, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- An insurer sued Under Armour in Maryland federal court, seeking to recover $10 million it paid to cover the sportswear maker for costs incurred in responding to government investigations and shareholder complaints related to allegations that the company misled investors about its earning potential....

