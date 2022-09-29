Under Armour Must Repay $10M Coverage Bill, Insurer Says

By Josh Liberatore (September 29, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- An insurer sued Under Armour in Maryland federal court, seeking to recover $10 million it paid to cover the sportswear maker for costs incurred in responding to government investigations and shareholder complaints related to allegations that the company misled investors about its earning potential....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS