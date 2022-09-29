Firms Will Seek Award For Universal Health Stock Suit Deal

By Rose Krebs (September 29, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A deal has been struck to bring an end to a Universal Health Services Inc. stockholder suit over allegedly unfair stock options awarded to company officers, with the plaintiff's counsel set to seek a fee award of up to $925,000 for its work on the litigation....

