DOD Says Cost-Reimbursement Deals Inconsistently Awarded

By Alyssa Aquino (September 29, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense's internal watchdog reported that military contracting officers across the military's branches didn't consistently adhere to federal contracting policies when awarding high-risk cost-reimbursement contracts, increasing the chances the Pentagon would overpay for contracts....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS