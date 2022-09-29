Pa. Justices Say Retrial Was Waived In $6.3M Med Mal Case

By Y. Peter Kang (September 29, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Thursday reversed a lower appeals court's new trial order in a medical malpractice suit against a cardiologist and hospital, saying the providers waived their right to challenge pain-and-suffering damages awarded by the jury because they did not request a verdict sheet listing categories of damages....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS