Convenience Chain Can't Take Crash Suit Out Of Philly

By Jonathan Capriel (October 3, 2022, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Witnesses to an incident in which a Rutter's convenience store driver allegedly caused a man to be thrown from his motorcycle will have to travel 100 miles for depositions after the Pennsylvania Superior Court affirmed a lower court's decision not to transfer the case....

