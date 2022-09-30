Ex-FBI Agent Admits Failing To Report Atty's $36K Ducati Gift

By Gina Kim (September 29, 2022, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A retired FBI agent accused of bribery acknowledged Thursday in California federal court that he should have reported on financial disclosure forms that the $36,000 Ducati motorcycle from a since-disbarred attorney was a gift, but he denied that it was a bribe and rejected accusations that he failed to report it to conceal their relationship....

