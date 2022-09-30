Barclays To Pay $361M Over Unregistered Securities Sales

By Hailey Konnath (September 29, 2022, 9:13 PM EDT) -- Barclays PLC and Barclays Bank PLC have agreed to shell out $200 million in civil penalties and $161 million in disgorgement and prejudgment interest to put to rest U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that the bank offered and sold an "unprecedented" amount of unregistered securities, the SEC said Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS