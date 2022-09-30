Mass. Law Doesn't Spare Drivers From Arbitrating OT Fight

By Irene Spezzamonte (September 30, 2022, 2:36 PM EDT) -- Two drivers must arbitrate their claims that a last-mile delivery company misclassified them as independent contractors and dodged providing them overtime pay, a Virginia federal judge ruled, saying that Massachusetts law can't apply....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS