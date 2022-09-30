Construction Boss Hit With Ban For Accounting Failures

By Ashish Sareen (September 30, 2022, 5:35 PM BST) -- The former boss of a defunct construction business has agreed to be banned from working as a director for seven years after failing to account for company funds, including a government loan to keep businesses afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS