Atlanta, Ex-Mayor Dodge White Worker's Race Bias Claims

By Patrick Hoff (September 30, 2022, 3:22 PM EDT) -- The city of Atlanta and its former mayor don't have to face allegations that a white department director was paid less than Black colleagues, after a Georgia federal judge said she hasn't shown that department head salaries were based on race rather than responsibilities....

