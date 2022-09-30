Hutchinson Won't Get Atty Fees In TM Infringement Suit

By Danielle Ferguson (September 30, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court said a trial court was right to reject Hutchinson Industries' request for attorney fees in a trademark infringement case that it won, ruling the manufacturer didn't show their case was exceptionally strong or that their competitor unfairly defended themselves....

