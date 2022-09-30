Texas Need Not Share Records On Voter Purge, 5th Circ. Says

By Caleb Symons (September 30, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Election officials in Texas are not required to provide voting-rights advocates with a list of more than 11,000 people they plan to remove from the state's voter rolls, the Fifth Circuit has ruled, finding that a coalition of interest groups has no standing to seek that information in court....

