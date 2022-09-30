3rd Circ. Orders Sentence Redo In $95M Drug Fraud Case

By Jeff Montgomery (September 30, 2022, 10:28 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Friday threw out the 2017 money laundering convictions of reverse pharmaceutical company Devos Ltd. and two of its former executives but left intact dozens of other criminal counts, prison terms and fines for a $95 million drug refund theft scheme....

