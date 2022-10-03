GM Dodges Suit Over Warehouse Security Guard's Injuries

By Danielle Ferguson (October 3, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- General Motors won't have to face claims it caused a security guard's fall injuries at one of its warehouses, after a Michigan appellate court found that there was no evidence that GM was the sole entity responsible for or knew about the loose pallet strap that caused the guard to fall....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS