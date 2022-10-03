NJ Atty Sued By Paralegal Claiming Abuse And Discrimination

By Emily Lever (October 3, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Attorney Joseph M. Di Nicola Jr., his father and their firm are being sued in New Jersey federal court by a former paralegal claiming alleged harsh physical and emotional abuse during her time at the firm while reluctantly dating the younger Di Nicola....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS