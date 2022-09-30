Albright Says Amazon Foe's Patents Are Invalid Under Alice

By Andrew Karpan (September 30, 2022, 8:25 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright told a patent licensing business on Friday the patents it asserted against Amazon that cover a way of programming TVs to recommend certain shows are similar to patents that were axed by the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Alice decision....

