SEC Fines Cemtrex, CEO Over Founder's Undisclosed Trading

By Katryna Perera (September 30, 2022, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission settled with an industrial manufacturer and its CEO for more than $2.5 million combined on Friday over allegations that they misled investors about the use of offering proceeds and failed to disclose trading of the company's stock by the founder of the company — the current CEO's father....

