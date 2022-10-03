GM Must Face Trimmed Suits Over Chevy Bolt Battery Fires

By Linda Chiem (October 3, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has said that General Motors LLC must face consolidated proposed class claims alleging it knowingly sold Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles with defective batteries that overheated and sparked catastrophic fires, saying the consumers plausibly alleged certain fraud and warranty claims to advance the case....

