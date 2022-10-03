How Construction Cos. Can Respond To Rising Material Costs

By Bryan Van Lenten and Danielle Meyer (October 3, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- As U.S. governmental agencies continue releasing the first round of funding notices under the sweeping Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act approved last fall, an anticipated spike in public infrastructure work has been tempered by a number of factors, including rising inflation and a persistent escalation in construction material costs....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS