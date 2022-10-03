Justices Will Decide If FLRA Can Regulate State Militias

By Eric Heisig (October 3, 2022, 10:56 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it would decide whether the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978 empowers the Federal Labor Relations Authority to regulate the labor practices of "state militias," taking up a challenge brought by state of Ohio officials on behalf of its National Guard and related agencies....

