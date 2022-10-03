High Court Allows SG To Weigh In On Pa. Jurisdiction Dispute

By Matthew Santoni (October 3, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The United States' solicitor general will join arguments in November before the U.S. Supreme Court over the extent of Pennsylvania courts' jurisdiction over out-of-state businesses, after telling the court that giving the state broad power over foreign corporations could complicate international relations....

