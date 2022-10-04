Fintech Lender OppFi Can't Duck Calif. Agency's Usury Claims

By Katryna Perera (October 4, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A California state judge denied a bid by Opportunity Financial LLC to reject claims from the state's financial regulator that it ripped off borrowers in the state with high-cost, "rent-a-bank" lending, saying the fintech firm failed to adequately argue that the disputed loans are "immune from scrutiny" under state law....

