Jury Convicts Ex-FBI Agent Of Taking Bribes From Dirty Atty

By Gina Kim (October 4, 2022, 12:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury on Tuesday convicted retired FBI agent Babak Broumand of bribery for taking money and a $36,000 Ducati motorcycle from since-disbarred attorney Edgar Sargsyan in exchange for running searches on law enforcement databases that Sargsyan relied on to avoid detection by criminal investigators....

