Judge's Recusal Won't Get Investors A Redo In Rigging Case

By Katryna Perera (October 3, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Investors that accused major banks including Barclays and HSBC of rigging the foreign bond market will not get a second shot to argue their claims after a new judge denied their motion to vacate the suit's previous dismissal by a judge who recused himself over a stock ownership conflict....

