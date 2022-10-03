Bakery, Staffing Firm To Pay $1M To End Race Screening Suit

By Celeste Bott (October 3, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Black employees claiming an industrial baker and the staffing firm it contracted with illegally denied them work have asked an Illinois federal judge for an initial sign-off on a $1 million deal resolving their class action lawsuit after roughly nine years of litigation....

