Chinese Real Estate Firm Seeks Recognition For $600M Reorg

By Rick Archer (October 3, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Chinese real estate broker E-House on Monday asked a New York bankruptcy judge for U.S. recognition of the nearly $600 million Cayman Islands restructuring proceeding it says it needs to avoid potential liquidation thanks to the plunging Chinese housing market....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS