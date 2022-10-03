Trump Slaps CNN With $475M Defamation Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (October 3, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump lodged a defamation suit against CNN on Monday accusing the cable news outlet of trying to defeat him politically ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run by labeling him as "racist," a "Russian lackey," an "insurrectionist" and "Hitler," and seeks punitive damages of $475 million....

