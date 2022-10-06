Lessons From 1st COVID Biz Interruption Policyholder Verdict

By Robyn Anderson (October 6, 2022, 12:43 PM EDT) -- Courts across the country have been asked to decide whether pandemic-related business loss is covered by property insurance. The key dispute is often whether the insured can prove that the COVID-19 virus caused direct physical loss of or damage to covered property — a threshold requirement for coverage....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS