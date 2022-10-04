Krispy Kreme Investor Gets Smaller Atty Fee Bite In Chancery

By Rose Krebs (October 4, 2022, 2:12 PM EDT) -- A Krispy Kreme stockholder was awarded $450,000 of the $750,000 attorney fee request he sought in connection with a mooted lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court that had sought to prevent German investment group JAB Holding Co. from taking over the North Carolina-based doughnut maker....

