Kirkland, Pillsbury Drive Movella's $537M SPAC Deal

By Elaine Briseño (October 4, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Blank-check company Pathfinder Acquisition Corp., steered by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, will merge with athletic movement analysis company Movella Inc., which is being led by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, in a deal that will result in a public company with an enterprise value of $537 million, the companies announced Tuesday....

