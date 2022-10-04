Insurer Doesn't Need To Defend Suit Over Deputies' Shooting

By Danielle Ferguson (October 4, 2022, 3:24 PM EDT) -- A homeowner's insurance company doesn't have to provide a Washington man with counsel in a civil suit from sheriff's deputies over allegedly shooting the officers in the face at his home, because the liability policy doesn't cover incidents when the insured is involved in criminal activity, a federal judge has ruled....

