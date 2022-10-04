Vet Tells High Court Equity Should Back Retroactive Disability

By Daniel Wilson (October 4, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A Navy veteran seeking nearly 30 years of retroactive disability benefits told the U.S. Supreme Court during oral arguments on Tuesday that long-standing equitable principles should forgive the missed deadline for his disability benefits application for mental illnesses....

