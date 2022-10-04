2nd Circ. Says Federal Safety Rule Applies To Walmart

By Irene Spezzamonte (October 4, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission erred in ruling that Walmart didn't store its pallets in tiers when one fell and injured an employee, the Second Circuit ruled Tuesday, finding that a federal safety regulation on tiered storage does apply....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS