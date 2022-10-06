Business Groups Say Calif. HIV Drug Claims Must Be Tossed

By Jonathan Capriel (October 6, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A San Francisco court's decision allowing HIV patients to sue drug company Gilead Sciences Inc. over injuries suffered after taking a "non-defective" medication could "ultimately harm the public at large" and should be overturned, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and others told a California state appeals court in an amicus brief....

