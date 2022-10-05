Insurer Wants Surgery Center's Liability Policy Rescinded

By Alex Schuman (October 5, 2022, 2:30 PM EDT) -- A Berkshire Hathaway insurance company asked a California federal court to grant it an early win in its suit seeking to rescind a surgery center's professional liability policy over application misrepresentations, saying the center failed to disclose that one of its doctors lost his license and was named in 30 lawsuits....

