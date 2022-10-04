Liberty Mutual Says Ceradyne Not Covered For 3M Deal Suits

By Josh Liberatore (October 4, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Liberty Mutual told a California federal court it shouldn't have to cover Ceradyne Inc. for now-settled shareholder lawsuits stemming from the company's acquisition by 3M, pointing to an insurance policy's "bump-up" exclusion and arguing that Ceradyne didn't suffer any loss since 3M paid to settle those suits....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS