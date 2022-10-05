Collapsed Energy Suppliers Battle In Court To Divide Assets

By Ronan Barnard (October 5, 2022, 7:49 PM BST) -- Three major energy suppliers are fighting for a slice of the assets from several providers that went bust, arguing Wednesday that without the payouts, they will have to pass the cost of serving the insolvent businesses' customers onto the public as energy prices skyrocket....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS